Crews from across the area were able to contain a fire to the rear of a mobile home but it displaced a family of four on Sunday, Conemaugh Township Fire Chief Rick Massimo said.
The fire was first reported at 3:45 p.m. on North White Drive in the Pine Crest section of Conemaugh Township.
He said an overheated, malfunctioning surge protector was likely to blame.
The fire traveled up one corner of the home’s wall into the ceiling, but crews were able to contain it to one bedroom.
The family was able to exit the home without injuries, Masssimo said.
Because the neighborhood doesn’t have hydrant access, crews relied on tanker trucks to fight the blaze – using approximately 3,000 gallons of water, he said.
The American Red Cross was assisting the displaced family.
Conemaugh Township was assisted at the scene by Jerome, Riverside, Scalp Level, Upper Yoder and West Hills.
Facing temperatures in the mid-80s, a recuperation station was set up in a shaded area nearby to give relief to responders at the scene.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.