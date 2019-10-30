BOSWELL – A Conemaugh Township man will stand trial in Somerset County court, accused of stealing a truck and crashing it into a utility pole in the Davidsville area on Oct. 8 and then burglarizing a nearby home, authorities said.
Anthony Ray Hensley, 22, of the 1100 block of Pinecrest Boulevard, waived his right to a preliminary hearing on Wednesday before District Judge Susan Mankamyer, of Boswell.
Township police filed four criminal complaints against Hensley.
Conemaugh Township police Chief Vincent Zangaglia said Hensley allegedly stole an F-150 pickup from the driveway of a Colonial Drive home, crashed into a utility pole and overturned in the 600 block of Soap Hollow Road.
Hensley ran from the scene, authorities said.
"Then, we get a report of a home invasion along Soap Hollow Road," Zangaglia said.
A resident came downstairs and surprised the suspect, who grabbed a pack of cigarettes and ran away.
The homeowner chased Hensley for about 100 yards before returning home to call the police, he said.
Police later found a wallet with Hensley's identification near a maintenance building at Pine Crest Estates Mobile Home Park.
Hensley faces charges including theft of a motor vehicle, receiving stolen property, DUI, criminal trespass and disorderly conduct.
Public defender Steven Miller is representing Hensley. Assistant District Attorney Michael Carbonara is prosecuting the case.
Hensley is being held in the Somerset County Jail.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.