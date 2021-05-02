Conemaugh Township Area High School’s cafeteria could see its first major renovation in 30 years, school officials said, if the price is right.
District Superintendent Thomas “T.J.” Kakabar said the district is planning to remodel the dining area itself by replacing “tired” late-1980s era wall, ceiling and floor tiles and sound-dampening panels with modern additions.
Ultra-efficient LED lighting will be added, as well as a new a la carte bar, where high school students could go to buy “extras,” such as ice cream sandwiches, iced tea and other drinks.
“We’ve been trying to tackle a project or two every summer, and this was the latest one on the priority list,” Kakabar said.
The district set aside more that $250,000 for the work, too, meaning it won’t impact taxes.
The project would be a virtual guarantee to occur this summer just about any other year, but with construction costs surging, school officials are taking a wait-and-see approach on bids before they’ll know if the project is affordable in 2021.
The project won’t call for significant amounts of lumber or other high-ticket materials whose prices have risen due to temporary production stoppages during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 and the still-rising demand for the products in the months since.
Kakabar said he’s hopeful.
No changes are planned to the kitchen, he said.
As advertised, contractors have until May 14 to submit offers to handle the project. The board is scheduled to consider the offers at a public meeting the same day.
Kakabar said add-on bids are also being accepted for additional work, including the installation of energy-efficient windows in the cafeteria, if prices come in within budget.
If all goes well, the project would get under way and be completed this summer, he said.
