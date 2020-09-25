DAVIDSVILLE – Conemaugh Township Area Elementary School was one of more than a dozen Pennsylvania institutions honored this year with National Blue Ribbon School Honors by the U.S. Department of Education.
“We are very proud of the staff, the students and it speaks highly of the whole community,” Superintendent Thomas “T.J.” Kakabar said.
The 2020 award is the second time the elementary has received the honor in 10 years.
“It’s a huge accomplishment to do it twice,” Kakabar said.
The way the program works is the state departments of education recommend schools for consideration.
After that, it’s up to the administration to fill out what elementary Principal Nicole Dull described as a “very long and exhausting application process,” which began in January and was due in April.
The nominated schools are then evaluated on academic performance, demographics and improvement.
Those that receive the honors are placed in one of two categories, either exemplary high performance or exemplary achievement gap closing.
Conemaugh Township Area Elementary was placed in the former category this year.
Kakabar and Dull commended the staff and school board for the achievement with Kakabar stating that “things like this don’t happen by accident.”
He said everyone at the school holds themselves to a high standard.
Dull attributed the honor to various initiatives at the elementary, such as the before and after school tutoring, help from the AmeriCorps workers and “Tribe Time,” a program for at-risk students to connect to mentors who help guide them through adolescence.
“Innovative approaches to curriculum, student grouping, interventions and school climate have helped shape our building into a supportive and comprehensive educational institution,” she said.
Dull also credited the “excellent lines of communication” not just between the staff and administration, but with the parents as well.
“The Conemaugh Township community truly revolves around and finds itself grounded in our schools,” she said.
Kakabar agreed, adding that the schools are a “hub of the community.”
He described the staff in the district as the most committed he’s ever worked with.
Throughout the country, there were 367 schools recognized with the National Blue Ribbon School Honors this year in 47 states, plus Washington, D.C., and the Department of Defense Education Activity, according to data from the U.S. Department of Education.
Of that amount, 317 were public institutions and 76% were elementary schools.
There were 50 nonpublic schools recognized and 78% were elementary schools.
An awards ceremony for the 38th annual honors is scheduled for Nov. 12 and 13, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the event will be held virtually.
Plaques and flags will be mailed to schools who received the award this year.
