DAVIDSVILLE – A Mercer County company has won a $163,150 contract to start a multi-step effort to revamp Conemaugh Township’s sewage treatment operation in Benson Borough.
For Vapor Industries, it will mean removing 26 years’ worth of sludge out of 12-foot-deep lagoons that treat sewage flowing from the Davidsville, Hollsopple and Maple Ridge neighborhoods before it enters the plant, EADS Engineer Pat Mulcahy said Thursday.
“That waste flows through two aerated lagoons ... as part of a system designed to treat 186,000 gallons per day,” he said. “But over time, as the solids sink to the bottom, those lagoons start to fill up.”
It’s at the point that those treatment lagoons are now near 90% of their capacity, Mulcahy said.
Conemaugh Township Board Chairman Steve Buncich said the Benson system went online in 1994.
And this will be the first time the lagoons will be cleaned, he said.
Township officials tentatively awarded the contract to Vapor on Wednesday, pending a final review. The company was the lowest of two bidders for the work.
Mulcahy said Vapor will be required to safely dispose of the waste “solids” at a landfill.
The project is just the first of several needed to update the system.
A new liner is needed as well as an up-to-date aerator, among other upgrades. If all goes as planned those phases could be approved early next year, he said.
Officers hired
Two western Pennsylvania men were hired to join Conemaugh Township’s police force as part-time officers.
Robert T. Hayes, who worked for the department several years ago, and Collin Hargnett, were hired as part-time officers, effective Wednesday, at a rate of $15.46 an hour.
Hargnett is a 2020 police academy graduate through Indiana University of Pennsylvania’s police academy, township officials said.
Thomas Street upgrades
Grannas Brothers received tentative approval to pave Thomas Street.
The Blair County contractor’s $68,494 bid, which includes base repair work, was the lowest of three offers received.
The work is likely to begin in the later half of September, township officials said.
