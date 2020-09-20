Conemaugh Township has taken a step toward dedicating COVID-19-driven funding to support its two volunteer fire departments and a Somerset-area nonprofit.
As a federally-designated Community Development Block Grant entitlement community, Conemaugh Township found out earlier in the summer it was one of five Somerset County communities eligible for a special round of COVID-19 funding.
After working the past month exploring ways to spend $69,000, township supervisors decided to apply to spend the money on both of its choices:
• just under $48,000 toward a regional push to support the Somerset County Blind Association's efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic,
• 30%, approximately $21,000, split between the Conemaugh Township and Jerome fire departments for personal protective equipment costs.
Both departments sent letters to the township this month, asking them for support.
Township Chairman Steve Buncich said the CARES Act-driven funds have a list of restrictions and deadlines.
Conemaugh Township Fire Chief Rick Massimo said the past seven months have been difficult for his department.
Indoor fundraisers that are major department revenue sources – such as gun raffles – had to be scrapped due to COVID-19. But at the same time, the department is still dealing with typical costs, he said, noting eight sections of hose were lost in fires and $15,000 was spent to repair a ladder truck this summer.
The department has also had to stay stocked up on protective gear to keep firefighters safe at scenes, Massimo added.
"We appreciate what they are trying to do for us," Massimo said.
Township officials initially hoped to use all of the CDBG-CV funds to assist local emergency services, but Buncich said the board had to work with the Redevelopment Authority on a way to carve out a portion for that use.
The rest would support the Blind Association's plans to provide training to people they serve, including daily living support and in-home counseling, and rehab to help people with disabilities improve mobility at home, cook safely and better navigate through day-to-day tasks, the nonprofit's proposal shows.
The association is also vying to help eligible individuals with job training during the pandemic and add a new vehicle to transport people to grocery stores, medical appointments and other necessary destinations.
Buncich noted 299 Conemaugh Township residents have been served by the association's programs in recent years, including transportation.
Somerset County, which receives its own CDBG funding, applied last month for approval to potentially dedicate as much as $166,000 to the Blind Association.
Redevelopment Authority Director Steve Spochart said the association's response to the COVID-19 was a natural fit for the funding program.
As with all CDBG funds, there are stipulations that the money must benefit low-income individuals.
"The difficult part is, this funding is dedicated for activities that prevent, prepare for, or respond to the coronavirus – directly or indirectly," he said in a recent interview. "There aren't a lot of options out there that fit those guidelines."
