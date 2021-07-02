Some 40 nurses joining Conemaugh Health System over the next few weeks is one step in addressing a shortage that often causes delays for new admissions, hospital leaders say.
The recruits include 24 of the 39 who graduated Wednesday from the Conemaugh School of Nursing.
“While it will take some time for our new graduates to complete orientation, pass their board exams and integrate into our units, they will help to alleviate some of the challenges caused by this national nursing shortage, which was only exacerbated by the pandemic,” the health system said in response to The Tribune-Democrat’s inquiry about recent wait times.
While Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center in Johnstown is licensed for 537 beds, staffing shortfalls limit the number of beds that are actually available on any given day, hospital spokeswoman Kristen Hudak said.
When that happens, patients arriving in Memorial’s emergency department with injuries or illnesses that are not life-threatening often remain in the emergency department area after initial treatment until a bed is available.
Some who contacted The Tribune-Democrat say patients waited more than 24 hours before being taken to a room in the medical-surgical units.
“Many hospitals and health care systems across the country are struggling with nursing staffing and turnover as the industry grapples with the long-term impact of the COVID-19 pandemic,” the Conemaugh statement said. “From early retirements to nurses moving to less clinical roles with more standard hours, there is a critical shortage of bedside nurses available in the labor market.”
Not all of the backups are related to staffing.
“Hospital capacity is incredibly fluid and changes rapidly,” the health system statement said. “We monitor capacity within every department each day, closely tracking fluctuations in emergency, acute and critical care areas. There are many considerations that factor into our capacity at any given moment. Other important factors include the day of the week, the time of the day, the nature of the diagnosis and the acuity of the injury or illness, the type of inpatient bed needed and the availability of transportation for discharged patients.”
Using information from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the American Association of Colleges of Nursing website said nursing is expected to be one of the top occupations in terms of job growth through 2029, expanding from 3 million in 2019 to 3.3 million in 2029. Factoring in retirements and nurses who leave the profession, there will be 175,900 openings every year.
Conemaugh has taken several steps to bring on additional staff in what it calls a “very competitive landscape.”
Initiatives include:
• Competitive wages and sizable sign-on bonuses.
• Enhanced wages for select shifts including weekend-only shifts and our float pool.
• Referral bonuses for employees who refer nurses and other personnel for employment.
• Communication with new nurses across the state as they are receiving their licenses.
• Staying in touch with retired staff and staff who have moved to other positions to encourage returning for part-time opportunities and flexible shifts.
The local school of nursing represents a more long-term approach to staffing.
“We are working creatively to attract the next generation of frontline nursing heroes into the Conemaugh School of Nursing to help address this challenge long-term,” the statement said.
