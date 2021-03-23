The head of a Conemaugh Health System parent company has stepped down about four months earlier than originally planned.
Leon Black, the billionaire co-founder of Apollo Global Management Inc., has resigned as chairman of the private equity company, which acquired LifePoint Health for $5.6 billion in 2018.
Apollo merged LifePoint with its RCCH HealthCare Partners system of health care providers.
Nonprofit Conemaugh Health System was purchased by Duke LifePoint Healthcare in September 2014. The new owner is a partnership of LifePoint and Duke University Healthcare Systems.
Black’s departure was originally announced in January and was to take effect in July. At the time of the announcement in January, the company also announced an internal investigation into Black’s ties with the late financier Jeffrey Epstein uncovered no wrongdoing.
No reason was given for the shortened timeline.
Apollo co-founder Marc Rowan was named CEO and former SEC Chairman, and Apollo’s lead independent director, Jay Clayton, was named non-executive board chairman.
In a statement included in the company’s press release, Black cited the company’s recent success and projected earnings.
“I thus view this as the ideal moment to step back and focus on my family, my wife Debra’s and my health issues, and my many other interests,” he said in the press release.
