JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Conemaugh Health System’s efforts to raise awareness for organ and tissue donation has been recognized by Hospitals and Healthsystems Association of Pennsylvania.
The association awarded Conemaugh third place among health systems in its annual Donate Life Pennsylvania Hospital Challenge.
Allegheny Health Network and Butler Health System took first and second place, respectively. The western Pennsylvania systems were selected through the Center for Organ Recovery & Education.
“Organ, eye, and tissue donors are critical to helping hospital teams save and improve lives,” hospital association President and CEO Nicole Stallings said. “HAP applauds the outstanding work of Pennsylvania hospitals and our partners to support and raise awareness about donation. These efforts reflect hospital teams’ commitment to strengthening the health of their communities.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.