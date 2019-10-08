MEYERSDALE – Conemaugh Meyersdale Medical Center will host an open house from 2 to 5 p.m. Thursday.
“We’re excited to again invite the general public to Conemaugh Meyersdale and let them experience, first hand, the wide array of services we provide,” Meyersdale CEO Heather Smith said in a press release.
As part of the afternoon’s events, Smith will present an update of new programs and services being offered.
“We’re planning to showcase our clinical areas including nursing, emergency department, surgical services, radiology, cardiopulmonary, rehabilitation services and laboratory services,” Smith said.
Those attending the hospital’s open house will be able to tour the facility, learn about services and programs, meet staff and receive health and wellness information.
There will be light refreshments following the tours.
In recognition of National Breast Cancer Awareness Month, there will be walk-in mammography screenings for anyone with a physician’s order, and also information about free mammograms for the uninsured or under-insured.
More information about the open house is available by calling the hospital at 972-6909.
