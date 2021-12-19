JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Jackie Oravec, of Central City, has been promoted to manager of neurodiagnostics at Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center, overseeing the hospital’s electroencephalography department.
She will continue oversight of the sleep disorders center.
A graduate of Bedford High School, Oravec joined Conemaugh Memorial in 2013.
She completed an associate degree in respiratory care at Pitt-Johnstown and received a bachelor’s degree in health care administration at Pima Medical Institute and a master’s degree in public administration at Grand Canyon University.
