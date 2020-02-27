Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center’s spine surgery program has been recognized by Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield for its expertise in several procedures, resulting in fewer patient complications and readmissions compared to other hospitals.
The Pittsburgh health care insurance provider named Conemaugh a Blue Distinction Center for Spine Surgery for the fifth consecutive period.
The designation is part of the Blue Distinction Specialty Care program.
“It’s been an honor to receive this distinction since 2012 for Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center’s expertise in spine surgery,” Chief Medical Officer Dr. Susan Williams said. “Spinal injuries and abnormalities can cause tremendous pain and discomfort for many people in the community, and we take great pride in helping these patients enjoy a better quality of life when they choose to have spine surgery at Conemaugh.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.