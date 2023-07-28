JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Kris O’Shea brings more than 40 years of nursing leadership experience to her new role as Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center’s chief nursing officer.
O’Shea was previously employed at WellSpan Health, a York-based network of eight hospitals and related health care facilities that employs more than 1,200 medical providers.
She has received the Nightingale of Pennsylvania award, the Drexel University Outstanding Preceptor Award and was named to Health Data Management’s 50 Top Healthcare IT Experts, among other honors.
As senior vice president and chief nursing executive for WellSpan Health, O’Shea developed a system-wide shared decision-making structure that provides staff and leadership involvement in system standardization of practice, professional development, leadership, research and clinical informatics.
In addition, O’Shea led design, planning and implementation of WellSpan’s electronic health record system and has published scholarly articles and given presentations on topics such as the integrating technology to improve medication infusion safety.
She formerly served as vice president of patient care and chief nursing officer at WellSpan’s Gettysburg Hospital.
She received a bachelor’s degree in nursing from the University of Pittsburgh and a master’s degree in nursing from the University of Maryland.
