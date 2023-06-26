The heart program at Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center in Johnstown has been recognized by the American Heart Association.
The program received the association’s Get With The Guidelines – Heart Failure Gold quality achievement award for its commitment to improving outcomes for patients with heart failure. The award recognizes reduced readmissions and more healthy days at home for patients.
Hospitals that demonstrate a commitment to treating patients according to the association’s most up-to-date guidelines receive the Guidelines award, designed to help ensure that patient care is aligned with the latest research- and evidence-based guidelines.
The hospital was also named to the association’s Target: Heart Failure and Target: Type 2 Diabetes honor rolls by meeting specific criteria that improve medication adherence, provide early follow-up care and coordination, and enhance patient education for heart failure patients, and by ensuring that diabetes patients receive the most up-to-date, evidence-based care when hospitalized due to heart disease or stroke.
“Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center is committed to improving patient care by adhering to the latest treatment guidelines,” hospital spokeswoman Tammy Barbin said. “Get With The Guidelines makes it easier for our teams to put proven knowledge and guidelines to work on a daily basis, which studies show can help patients recover better.”
