LORETTO – Laboratory upgrades at Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center in Johnstown allowed the hospital to provide some specialized equipment for research at St. Francis University in Loretto.
Conemaugh donated a flow cytometer that will support research by students in St. Francis biology, master of science in cancer care and other programs.
The leading-edge equipment is used to analyze the number, size and molecular content of cells. Research use includes molecular biology, pathology, immunology, virology, plant biology and marine biology, the university said in a press release.
“We’re very thankful for this donation from Conemaugh hospital and the partnership that we have formed with them.”
Conemaugh Memorial’s vice president of post-acute and ancillary services said the donation illustrates the hospital’s support for education.
“Part of our efforts in making communities healthier is supporting the education of local healthcare professionals in our region,” said Tony Campagna.
“St. Francis University offers robust education programs, and we are glad that they will make use of this equipment in training their students.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.