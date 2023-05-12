JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Even as a national health care staffing crisis continues, the region’s biggest hospital announced layoffs on Friday.
Reports indicate about two dozen employees were furloughed at Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center in Johnstown, but the hospital says the affected workers were not direct care personnel.
“Our hospital regularly evaluates our operational structure, processes and procedures to ensure that we are operating as effectively as possible and in a manner that supports our patient care needs and ensures the long-term stability of our organization,” Conemaugh’s emailed statement said.
“As part of this, we have recently realigned some nonclinical positions and adjusted staffing in certain departments within our organization.
“We are providing support and resources for those affected by these changes, which is less than 1% of our total workforce. We have worked thoughtfully to ensure the smallest overall impact on our people and are confident that this decision will not impact patient care at the bedside.”
The hospital continues to recruit physicians and nurses to build staffing levels during the national staffing shortage, hospital spokeswoman Tammy Barbin confirmed.
