Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center has been honored through the Hospital and Healthsystem Association of Pennsylvania Excellence in Patient Safety Recognition program.
The Johnstown hospital is among 21 recognized for performance in preventing infection, the association said in a press release. It is one of several recent achievements Conemaugh has announced.
“This recognition demonstrates each facility’s drive to make excellent better, and find new ways to continue along their quality improvement journeys – all to the benefit of the patients they serve,” said Andy Carter, hospital association president and CEO.
Conemaugh Chief Medical Officer Dr. Elizabeth Dunmore credited Memorial’s employees for their dedication to excellence.
“We are proud to receive this recognition,” Dunmore said.
“This accomplishment represents hard work, and dedication from frontline staff to provide evidence-based care that facilitates prevention of health care acquired infections. This achievement demonstrates our commitment to our vision: Making Communities Healthier.”
Two leaders of Memorial’s Level 1 Trauma Center received awards from the American Trauma Society’s Pennsylvania Division.
Tom Causer, trauma coordinator, received Trauma Prevention Recognition Award, and Dr. Russell Dumire, medical director for trauma services, received the Dr. John M. Templeton Jr. Physician Award for the Commitment to Excellence in Trauma Care.
The two local award recipients provided a joint statement in Memorial’s press release:
“The award is a reflection of the commitment to trauma care and the region from our coworkers, trauma team and health care system. No single individual can accomplish the goals. Each of us needs all of us.”
Two Conemaugh programs have received recognition.
The stroke program received its recertification, earning both The Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval and the American Stroke Association’s Heart-Check mark.
“I am so proud of the entire stroke team,” Memorial CEO Bill Caldwell said.
“This recertification is recognition of the outstanding care that this team of dedicated professionals provide our community.”
Finally, the Conemaugh School of Nursing announced it is ranked 45th in Pennsylvania’s top nursing schools by Nursing Schools Almanac.
Out of all the nursing programs in Pennsylvania, only 75 were ranked and Conemaugh’s program ranked 45.
