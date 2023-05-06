JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center’s nearly $30 million in tax payments last year were just a part of the organization’s $56,518,295 pumped into the community, the hospital’s new community benefits report said.
“For more than 130 years, Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center has been proud to call Johnstown our home,” Memorial CEO Rodney Reider said in a press release. “As a leader in our community, we are continually seeking ways to make a positive impact for those we serve.
“This year’s report underscores our ongoing commitment to providing the highest quality care possible – both inside and outside our hospital walls.”
Taxes paid included $5.3 million in property taxes to the City of Johnstown, Greater Johnstown School District and Cambria County.
The hospital spent $11.3 million through its community benefits program that invests in recruiting and professional training that builds the area’s employment.
Another $15.3 million went to charity and other uncompensated care.
The hospital’s $6,550 in contributions included support for the United Way of the Laurel Highlands, Cambria County Drug Coalition, American Heart Association, Community Foundation for the Alleghenies and Flood City Youth Fitness Academy.
But Memorial’s economic impact goes beyond the $56.5 million total officially listed in the report. There’s also its payroll, which totaled nearly $230 million last year, supporting more than 2,400 employees.
Another $41.3 million in capital improvements was spent on the ongoing construction of a new facility for centralized inpatient and outpatient cardiac care, a vascular lab, cardiac diagnostic center, echo procedure rooms and robotic-assisted surgical technology for the operating room.
“We are incredibly grateful for the continued support of our community who entrusts us with their care and for the hard work and dedication of our providers, employees, and volunteers who make it all possible,” Reider said.
“As we look ahead to the future, we remain committed to honoring our legacy while further enhancing the many ways we serve our neighbors and communities.”
As the region’s largest employer, the hospital’s impact goes beyond money, Cambria Regional Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Amy Bradley said.
“It’s something we talk about a lot when we are showing the positives in the area,” Bradley said. “Having a Level 1 Trauma Center, a residency program and regional intensive care nursery is a benefit to the area.
“Health care is one of the things we can count in this area when comparing ourselves to other areas. People who come to this area would be very comfortable with the level of health care here.”
Bradley said the proximity of Chan Soon-Shiong Medical Center of Windber and its Joyce Murtha Breast Care Center, along with the Chan Soon-Shiong Institute of Molecular Medicine, expands the region’s health care reputation.
