JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Demolition of a Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center parking garage has begun, but the anticipated road closure for Franklin Street was delayed for at least a week.
Last week, PennDOT announced Franklin Street would be closed beginning Monday through Oct. 25 to allow for the North Garage demolition.
“Due to the placement of a crane for removal of the helipad, precast fascia beams and elevator shaft, vehicular and pedestrian traffic will be detoured for safety purposes,” the PennDOT news release said.
Work crews with C.H. & D. Enterprises, of New Stanton, on Monday had begun demolition work at the rear corner of the garage adjacent Conemaugh Memorial’s “E” building. No work was visible from Franklin Street, which remained open to all traffic.
A hospital spokeswoman said she had no additional information about a new timeline, but a PennDOT alert sign said the road will be closed “beginning Oct. 12.”
The health system has not announced plans for the future of the garage property at the corner of Franklin and Mulberry streets.
In addition to the parking facility, the structure carries an indoor walkway connecting the hospital’s main buildings to the “E” building, which contains the Family Medical Center and other offices.
The demolition project is the latest construction work around Conemaugh. A few hundred feet away, the hospital’s first new building in more than 20 years is beginning to take shape below Flinn Street.
Designated as the hospital’s “D” building, the three-story, 75,500-square-foot structure will consolidate Memorial’s surgical support services and cardiovascular services, allowing the hospital to establish a cardiovascular institute.
That $79 million project is scheduled for completion in 2023.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.