JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Gathered in the Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center atrium, hospital administrators and staff held a ceremony on Friday to address suicide prevention and awareness.
“Suicide is very sad, tragic and complicated,” Madhavi Kandel said.
Kandel is a practicing psychiatrist of 18 years who’s worked at Conemaugh since 2019 and was one of a handful of speakers at the event.
She told the audience that if medical professionals can show that wanting to attempt suicide isn’t just a problem but a disease that can be treated, she hopes progress can be made in sufferers’ lives.
She also noted the importance of recognizing the warning signs of someone at-risk, such as an individual talking about being a burden to others, not sleeping and discussing wanting to die.
The psychiatrist recommended regularly checking in with friends, family and co-workers to see how they’re doing.
That advice resonated with center Employee Health and Wellness Coordinator Lynne McQuillan.
She said if people stop, listen and actually hear what others are saying, maybe they can help.
McQuillan was also in favor of hosting Friday’s event.
“We can’t change something we’re not aware of, so, until we shed light on mental health issues, how can we help people?” she said.
Other speakers included CEO William Caldwell, registered nurse practitioner in behavioral medicine Judy Shabbick and business development liaison Beth MacFate.
During Shabbick’s portion of the presentation, she covered statistics from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
According to her notes, there’s one death every 11 minutes in the country from someone completing suicide.
There are also more than 12 million adults who think about the act, roughly 3 million who plan it out and about 1 million who attempt taking their lives, Shabbick said.
Additionally, the CDC reports that suicide is the No. 3 reason for adolescent mortality, behind homicide and accidents.
“These are staggering numbers,” Shabbick said.
“And these staggering numbers are people.”
To close the program, Windber native Jeff Corle sang his song “Empty Barn” – a tribute he wrote after his family’s dairy business had to be sold and he hit a low point in life.
September is Suicide Prevention Awareness Month.
To recognize this, a blue and purple American flag bearing the suicide prevention ribbon in the same colors and the words “You matter” was hung on Friday from the second-floor banister in the hospital’s atrium.
If considering self-harm or suicide, call or text 988 or visit 988lifeline.org.
