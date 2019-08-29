Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center has been accredited as a heart attack receiving center through the American Heart Association’s Mission: Lifeline program.
The Heart Association also named Conemaugh recipient of the Heart Failure Gold Quality Achievement Award and Stroke Gold Plus Award in its Get With the Guidelines program.
The heart attack receiving center accreditation recognizes centers that meet or exceed quality of care measures for people experiencing the most severe type of heart attack, the ST-elevation myocardial infarction, or STEMI.
Patients experiencing that type of heart attack have blood flow completely blocked to a portion of the heart.
The accreditation identifies healthcare facilities that meet specific criteria for lifesaving heart attack treatments that restore blood flow.
Heart Association accreditation specialists reviewed the hospital’s expertise, facilities and equipment to perform percutaneous coronary intervention, or PCI, catheterizations a 24-hour basis; its coordination with emergency responders and other hospitals to prepare for immediate treatment when STEMI patients arrive; and coordination of a multidisciplinary team that includes EMS, cardiac catheterization lab, quality improvement, coronary care unit, physician and nursing staff that meet regularly to identify challenges and make continuous care improvements.
“Conemaugh is thoroughly committed to providing our patients the highest quality cardiac care centered on current scientific research,” said Kerri Tononi, executive director of the cardiovascular service line, adding that the accreditation highlights accomplishments toward improving overall treatment and care for heart attack patients.
The accreditation’s goal is to significantly reduce cardiac death in patients by teaching the public to recognize and react to early symptoms of a heart attack, reduce the time it takes to receive life-saving treatment and increase the accuracy and effectiveness of treatment administered.
The Get with the Guidelines awards recognize the hospitals commitment to higher standards of care by ensuring that each heart or stroke patient receives treatment according to nationally accepted recommendations and standards.
Conemaugh is dedicated to improving care by following the Heart Associations guidelines, Neuroscience Director Leslie Moran said.
“The tools and resources provided help us track and measure our success in meeting evidenced-based clinical guidelines developed to improve patient outcomes,” Moran said.
