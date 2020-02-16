SOMERSET – Conemaugh Health System will host a “Leap Into a New Career” job fair from 8 a.m. to noon on Feb. 29 at Hoss’s Steak & Sea House, 1222 N. Center Ave., Somerset.
Representatives from areas such as radiology, laboratory, nursing and rehabilitation will provide information about services at Conemaugh Health System.
Job-seekers will have onsite interviews available for positions at all four Conemaugh hospitals, as well as its outpatient centers and physician practices.
More information is available by calling 814-534-9114 or online at Conemaugh.org/Careers.
