SOMERSET – Conemaugh Health System will host a “Leap Into a New Career” job fair from 8 a.m. to noon on Feb. 29 at Hoss’s Steak & Sea House, 1222 N. Center Ave., Somerset. 

Representatives from areas such as radiology, laboratory, nursing and rehabilitation will provide information about services at Conemaugh Health System.

Job-seekers will have onsite interviews available for positions at all four Conemaugh hospitals, as well as its outpatient centers and physician practices.  

More information is available by calling 814-534-9114 or online at Conemaugh.org/Careers.

