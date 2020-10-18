Taking on the role of chief medical officer for a four-hospital system during a pandemic may seem daunting, but Dr. Elizabeth Dunmore said she was ready.
Dunmore, 55, was appointed CMO for the Conemaugh Health System, effective Oct. 5.
“I’ve been here for four years doing a lot of this work,” Dunmore said Friday. “We’ve been working with COVID-19 since March, so for me, it has been a pretty natural transition.”
A longtime internal medicine practitioner at what is now Conemaugh Nason Medical Center in Roaring Spring, Dunmore came to Johnstown in 2016 as vice president of medical affairs at Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center. In that position, she has been working closely with her predecessor, Dr. Susan Williams.
Williams was named chief medical officer in April 2015 and remains with Conemaugh, leading AdvantagePoint Health.
The clinically integrated network, built in partnership with Conemaugh parent company LifePoint Health, is designed to allow physicians to work together to improve care and reduce costs.
“It was such a privilege to work with Dr. Williams and learn from her,” Dunmore said.
Dunmore describes the Conemaugh system as a “great balance” of leading edge technology and hometown medicine.
“It feels like a community hospital,” she said. “Neighbors care for neighbors, but yet at the same time, there is top-notch tertiary care, where people can receive innovative care right here in their own community.”
The community feel extends to the medical staff, she added.
“All the physicians know each other,” she said. “It’s really easy to collaborate.”
Dunmore has come to embrace the Johnstown community.
“I’m here for the long term,” she said. “I really appreciate Johnstown. It’s a great community.”
She looks forward to continuing growth of Conemaugh’s programs with new innovations and emerging technology through patient centered care.
“We are so excited to have Dr. Dunmore step into this important leadership role,” said Bill Caldwell, market president of Conemaugh Health System.
“She is an exemplary leader with a tremendous amount of clinical experience and expertise. Her commitment to patient care, physicians, employees and the community is evident in all that she does, and I know that she will help us further advance our mission of making communities healthier.”
“Elizabeth has done great things for Conemaugh, our patients and the community,” said Patricia B. Serotkin, trustees chairwoman for Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center. “She is engaged with the medical staff and truly enjoys being a clinician and a leader.”
A graduate of the University of Virginia School Of Medicine in Charlottesville, Dunmore completed an internal medicine residency at the University of Virginia Health Science Center and is board certified in internal medicine.
