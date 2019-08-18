Six Conemaugh Health System properties – most of them vacant for years – are on the sale block, including a former MRI center in downtown Johnstown.
The list includes the dormant Somerset Street imaging center, a former physicians office on Menoher Boulevard and more than 15 acres of undeveloped property in Richland Township, among others – and a few of them already have sales agreements in place with likely buyers, according to CCN Real Estates’ Bill Trevorrow, who is listing the sites for sale.
“These properties ... haven’t been used for some time, and Conemaugh Health System is focusing our energy and investments on the spaces and facilities where core operational and patient care activities happen, or will in the future,” Conemaugh’s director of marketing communications, Emily Korns, said.
Trevorrow said the Conemaugh Health System has placed restrictions on the properties that prevent them from being used as medical centers, pharmacies or other health care functions – but in most cases the locations are ready-made to serve as office buildings and similar uses, he said.
The onetime MRI center sits on Somerset Street near the Route 56 Expressway.
Surrounded by a 30-space parking lot, it has been vacant for at least five years, Trevorrow said.
Conemaugh has used it for warehousing in recent years.
But the commerical-zoned site is now being listed for $290,000, CCN Real Estate’s website shows.
In Richland Township, an undeveloped 16-acre lot is being offered for $32,000.
The wooded tract sits in a residential-zoned area that is surrounded on two sides by Hostetler Road.
Stonybrook Lane borders it on another side.
“It’s a nice piece of residential ground ... that Conemaugh never developed,” Trevorrow said.
Physicians offices in Jennerstown, Southmont and Upper Yoder are also listed for sale – but purchase agreements are already in place on all three of them, Trevorrow said.
In the Jennerstown property’s case, a deal is being finalized with its current occupant, a local doctor, he said.
Conemaugh is looking to unload the properties as efforts continue to finalize a master facilities plan for its Memorial Medical Center campus on Franklin Street and the former Lee building, which is home to Specialty Select Hospital, the inpatient Crichton Rehabilitation Center and Conemaugh’s transitional care unit.
In October, CEO William Caldwell told The Tribune-Democrat that the system is committed to continuing to operate both facilities and that renovations are anticipated for both as part of a planned $425 million investment.
