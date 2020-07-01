The concussion and mild traumatic brain injury clinic at Conemaugh East Hills has resumed its programming.
Increased sports and social activities as the region entered the green phase also increased the need to care for the concussed, Conemaugh Health System said in a press release.
Concussion and mild traumatic brain injuries are usually caused by traumatic events that damage the brain.
Specialists participating in the concussion clinic through Conemaugh Physicians Group – Neurology and Trauma Services include Drs. John Baker, Russell Dumire, Michael Sleet and Nicholas Lanciano.
More information is available by contacting the clinic through Conemaugh Neuroscience and Pain Institute at 814-269-5266.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.