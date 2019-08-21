One of the region’s largest independent physician practices is becoming part of Conemaugh Health System, leaders announced Wednesday.
Conemaugh Physician Group, a division of Conemaugh Health System, is purchasing Western Pennsylvania Orthopedic & Sports Medicine, effective Oct. 1, the two organizations announced.
The new name will be Western Pennsylvania Orthopedics – Conemaugh Physician Group.
All of Western Pennsylvania Orthopedic & Sports Medicine staff will become Conemaugh employees and continue to see patients at the 2 Celeste Drive, off Menoher Boulevard in Southmont, and at 236 Jamesway Road in Ebensburg.
Western Pennsylvania Orthopedic & Sports Medicine was established in 1982 by Dr. J. Michael Moses. It is currently led by Dr. Ian Katz, president.
Physicians also include orthopedic Drs. Richard Schroeder and Vincent Vena and podiatrist Kristin Strannigan. The doctors say they see this union with Conemaugh Health System as an opportunity to further advance the access to and quality of orthopedic care in the region, the press release says.
“We’ve been working with Western Pennsylvania Orthopedics for a long time and have admired the exceptional care and outcomes they’ve achieved independently,” said William Caldwell, Conemaugh Health System market president.
“By bringing Western Pennsylvania Orthopedics into the Conemaugh Health System family, our communities will benefit from the enhanced access to high quality orthopedic services. In turn, we can better support the providers with the clinical expertise and quality initiatives we have in place throughout the health system.”
Joining Conemaugh, the orthopedic group leaders say, will improve their physician recruiting efforts, which have been challenging for all facilities in this area. The new practice is already making plans to add new orthopedic surgeons to the group.
Another advantage of joining the larger organization brings access to the health system’s electronic medical records infrastructure, Conemaugh Connect. The $50 million system streamlines the flow of patient information between providers within the health system.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.