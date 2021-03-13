Maggie Ivock has been named regional director of physician recruitment for Conemaugh Health System.
As director, Ivock leads recruitment of specialists who serve patients throughout the health system at Conemaugh Memorial, Conemaugh Meyersdale, Conemaugh Miners and Conemaugh Nason medical centers
A graduate of Forest Hills High School in Sidman and the University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown, Ivock has been with Conemaugh since 2016 and was serving as interim director for physician recruitment prior to her promotion. She is a certified physician/provider recruitment professional.
