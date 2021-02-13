Kristen Hudak has joined Conemaugh Health System as director of marketing communications. She will be responsible for marketing, advertising, public relations and communications.
Hudak, a graduate of Forest Hills High School, received a bachelor’s degree in political science from Mercyhurst University in Erie and a master’s degree in politics from Catholic University of America in Washington, D.C.
She had served as director of public relations with the Baltimore Orioles and as a senior publicist with ESPN in New York and Bristol, Connecticut, after beginning her career at a public relations firm in Washington, D.C.
