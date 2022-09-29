JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Bill Caldwell emphasized what he referred to as Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center’s five “guiding principles” on Wednesday when hosting the organization’s annual public meeting.
The center’s CEO spoke about patient care, supporting physicians, workplace environment, community leadership and fiscal responsibility.
Conemaugh, a member of the Duke LifePoint system, is working on those missions in the current world of high inflation, shifting demographics among the local service area and workforce, and the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
“I will tell you, although it is a challenging environment, we are still doing OK,” Caldwell said. “There are hospitals that are out there that are struggling to make payroll, things like that.
“We’re not at that point. Every once in a while, you hear, ‘The hospital’s being sold.’ That’s just not the case.”
Douglas Bell, board of trustees chairman, added that “the hospital is doing well, especially given the circumstances.”
“It’s almost impossible to believe that, give the horrendous challenges that we’ve had in ’20 and ’21 in particular, we’ve been able to increase our physician staff,” Bell said. “We’re on the road back to increasing our nursing staff, our support staff.”
Caldwell pointed out that Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center:
• Saw a net increase of 34 new physicians over the past three years.
• Issued $211 million in payroll to approximately 2,550 employees in 2021.
• Administered COVID-19 vaccine programs for employees and the community.
• Continued construction on “D” Building that will be used for cardiac services and surgical functions.
• Projected to make more than $36 million in capital improvements this year.
• Continued offering level one trauma service.
• Made strides in telehealth.
“One of the positives that we saw through COVID(-19) was how effective telemedicine can be,” Caldwell said. “It can make the physician much more effective and efficient. For the patient, it can be easier because they don’t have to get into a car and drive sometimes to a physician’s office.
“We’re also exploring where telemedicine might be able to be used, for example, on the nursing side, patient education. Rather than a bedside nurse doing it, maybe it could be a nurse working through telemedicine. That’s an area where I think we’re going to see a lot of expanding capabilities.”
Conemaugh has provided care to the community that has gone through what Caldwell called four surges of the pandemic.
“I think we’ve learned something with each surge period,” Caldwell said. “It has been challenging because there are a myriad of regulatory framework around there, whether it’s from the CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention), whether the (Pennsylvania) Department of Health, and just navigating that piece of the challenge.”
