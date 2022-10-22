Two surgeons and two family medicine physicians have joined Conemaugh Health System.
Dr. Karleigh Curfman is the newest member of Conemaugh Physicians Group – Surgery, where she specializes in colon and rectal cancer, diverticulitis, inflammatory bowel disease and rectal prolapse.
She brings to Conemaugh Memorial the latest in surgical procedures, including transanal minimally invasive surgery, natural orifice-assisted intracorporeal anastomosis, ligation of the intersphincteric fistula tract and Botox for anal fissures. The techniques reduce incisions, decrease the risk of incontinence and recurrence associated with traditional surgery. Patients can expect quicker recovery times and minimal scarring.
After completing her medical degree at Ross University of Medicine in the Commonwealth of Dominica, West Indies, Curfman completed a residency in general surgery at Conemaugh Memorial and a fellowship in minimally invasive surgery at MultiCare Health System in Tacoma, Washington.
Dr. George DeKornfeld has joined Conemaugh Physician Group – vascular surgery, where he specializes in carotid surgery and stenting, deep vein thrombosis, aneurysm repair and varicose vein disorders.
DeKornfeld attended Quinnipiac University in Hamden, Connecticut, and completed his medical degree at Meharry Medical College School of Medicine in Nashville, Tennessee. He went on for his vascular surgical residency at Allegheny Health Network in Pittsburgh.
He is a member of the Society for Vascular Surgery, the Arnold P. Gold Foundation’s Gold Humanism Honor Society, and the Alpha Omega Alpha Honor Medical Society. He will perform surgical procedures at Conemaugh Memorial, Conemaugh Miners, Conemaugh Meyersdale and Conemaugh Nason medical centers.
Dr. Ryan Flick, family medicine physician is seeing patients at Conemaugh East Hills, 1450 Scalp Ave.
A Johnstown native, Flick graduated from the University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown and earned his medical degree at Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine in Scranton. He did his family medicine residency at St. Vincent Hospital in Erie, part of the Allegheny Health Network.
Flick is a member of the American Association of Family Physicians and the Pennsylvania Medical Society.
Dr. Harpreet Mahal, family medicine physician, is seeing patients at Conemaugh Ebensburg, 861 Hills Plaza.
Mahal completed his medical degree at American International Medical University School of Medicine in St. Lucia followed by a family medicine residency at St. Luke’s University Health Network’s Anderson Campus in Easton.
