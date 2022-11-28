Stephanie Jones, director of cardiovascular and respiratory services at Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center, will chair this year’s Cambria Somer- set Heart Ball, which benefits the American Heart Association.
“As a nurse, I know first-hand the devastating effects of heart disease and stroke,” she said in a release.
“The American Heart Association has long supported scientific research that is helping more and more people survive, including heart and stroke patients right here in our community.”
The annual event celebrates progress made through the passion and dedication of those who support the association throughout the year and are invested in improving and saving lives in the community.
Jones has worked at Conemaugh for 22 years and spent two decades of her career in cardiovascular services.
She helped the medical facility earn accreditation from the American College of Cardiology as a center for chest pain with Primary PCI and heart failure at the hospital.
She also recently created a heart failure program at Conemaugh.
As chair of the annual ball, Jones will lead a nine- person executive leadership team made up of community leaders from various fields.
The Heart Ball is set for Feb. 18 at the Sunnehanna Country Club. The evening will include stories from survivors, dinner, dancing and a silent auction.
Presentation of the annual Heart Hall of Fame award will be presented as well.
