A Johnstown-born classical musician who spent more than 20 years leading the German opera died last week from COVID-19 complications.
The opera organization Deutsche Oper in Berlin announced Kevin McCutcheon’s passing in Berlin on Feb. 1.
The son of a World War II veteran, McCutcheon, 66, attended Westmont Hilltop schools before pursuing his career at the Academy of Music in Philadelphia.
He led several orchestras, including the Philadelphia orchestra before moving to Europe and serving under then-artistic director Götz Friedrich at the age of 30.
By his mid-40s, he became the German opera’s conductor.
“Kevin McCutcheon was an artist who, with his versatility and universal musicality, has shaped the sound image of Deutsche Oper Berlin more sustainably over the past three and a half decades than many much more prominent soloists or conductors,” the Deutsche Oper Berlin wrote in a tribute.
“The Deutsche Oper Berlin mourns the loss of a musician to whom Berlin owes much and will keep him in honor.”
