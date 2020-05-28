Concurrent Technologies Corp. received $7.1 million in delivery orders during the first several weeks of the 2020 calendar year through a competitive contract issued by Maryland Procurement Office (MPO), the corporation stated in a press release.
The contract is for an indefinite quantity of supply for cross domain solution technology through the year, with a ceiling of $112.5 million.
Cross domain solutions is technology that assures the transfer of information from differing security domains.
On that contract, CTC is developing a comprehensive capability for enterprise and cloud computing. CTC is an independent, nonprofit, applied scientific research and development professional services organization.
According to CTC spokeswoman Mary Bevan, approximately 40 employees currently support that work. About half of those employees are in Johnstown; the rest are primarily in Annapolis Junction, Maryland.
“This program has been a key contributor to CTC’s cybersecurity portfolio, and we are pleased to continue providing these services to MPO just as we have done now for over two decades,” said Edward J. Sheehan Jr., CTC president and CEO.
CTC continues to add staff to work on that contract, including eight new employees in the past few months, CTC’s statement read. The employees are principally software engineers, systems engineers, test engineers, as well as those who perform administrative tasks.
