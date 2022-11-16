JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Two publications produced by Concurrent Technologies Corp.’s in-house communications team have won 2022 MarCom Awards for outstanding achievement by marketing and communications professionals.
Richland Township-based CTC’s FY22 Annual Report garnered a Platinum Award, and the 2022 U.S. Army Medical Command Sustainability Report received a Gold Award.
The international MarCom Awards are administered by the Association of Marketing and Communications Professionals.
