JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Concurrent Technologies Corp. employees and the company donated $5,000 to help provide aid to Ukraine.
The company's employees individually donated, and a match was provided by the company, CTC President and CEO Ed Sheehan said.
"With everything we are seeing on the news – the devastation we see in Ukraine – people want to do something to be helpful," he said.
The money raised will go toward the costs of shipping relief supplies.
The Richland Township company joined an effort to raise money for a Ukrainian relief fund established by international freight forwarding enterprise DT Gruelle Co.
DT Gruelle is raising funds through its humanitarian arm DT Care.
"More than 4.2 million Ukrainians have fled the country since Russia began its full-scale invasion on February 24. Tens of thousands of refugees are flowing into Poland and neighboring countries daily," DT Care's website says. "This crisis calls for an emergency aid response."
CTC has worked with the company in the past.
"We have a great regard for them, so we thought maybe that's something we can join in," Sheehan said.
CTC reached out to its employees across the nation to help.
"DT has done a great job of collecting supplies, but getting them where they are needed because of the cost of shipping is a challenge," Sheehan said.
CTC's fundraising campaign lasted for about a week, ending last Friday.
"The folks need these supplies urgently," Sheehan said. "We are pleased that employees continue to demonstrate generosity and care they show for others in need."
CTC is also a contributor to organizations including the United Way of the Laurel Highlands, he said.
CTC is an independent, nonprofit, applied scientific research and development professional services organization.
With its affiliates, Enterprise Ventures Corporation and CTC Foundation, CTC leverages research, development, test and evaluation work for national security and American manufacturing.
