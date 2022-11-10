Concurrent Technologies Corp. has earned a spot among companies nationwide for efforts to recruit, retain and support current and former service members, military spouses and military caregivers.
Richland Township-based CTC was ranked as a 2022 “Best for Vets Employer” by Military Times, a source of news and information for service members and their families.
CTC is one of only six Pennsylvania-based organizations to make the 2022 list.
Other Pennsylvania companies included Comcast NBC Universal, Penn State Health, Siemens Medical Solutions USA Inc., Geisinger and Healthcare Services Group.
Throughout CTC’s 35 years of operation, the organization has developed innovations that benefit those who serve, said Edward J. Sheehan Jr., CTC president and CEO.
“We’ve really benefited from the leadership, the commitment and dedication from our veterans,” Sheehan said. “It’s very inspiring. Because they’ve been in positions in the military, they appreciate the work we do at CTC. They help motivate our folks because they are first-hand observers. They’ve been there, and they’ve seen the benefit our technology provides.”
Sheehan said the honor from Military Times would not have been achieved without the organization’s team of recruiters.
“I want to thank our team of recruiting staff who went to veterans’ groups and events where veterans are looking for opportunities and reached out,” Sheehan said.
CTC – an independent, nonprofit, applied scientific research and development professional services organization – was ranked No. 126 overall of 175 honorees and No. 19 among small or medium enterprises.
Among the organization’s recent contracts is a $5.2 million U.S. Air Force deal to help build a large 3D printer with a powdered-metal bed system that produces the largest parts, to this point, from powdered metal.
Last month, CTC announced that it won a $1.9 million Department of Community and Economic Development grant to prove the feasibility of applying a patented high-temperature technology to extract rare-earth elements from coal-based sources. That process could eliminate U.S. dependency on foreign countries for electronics used in household items as well as military weapon systems, CTC officials have said.
The 2022 selection represents the 11th time CTC has been selected by Military Times as a Best for Vets Employer.
Each year, Military Times embarks on a months-long process of evaluating each company’s extensive survey. The organizations are judged on their recruitment and employment practices, retention and support programs, employment support for guard and reserve employees, and related programs and policies.
Russ O’Reilly is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. Follow him on Twitter @RussellOReilly.
