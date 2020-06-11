The U.S. Marine Corps Installations Command has awarded Concurrent Technologies Corp. a contract modification worth $2.75 million.
The contract modification is for CTC to continue to provide functional and technical programmatic support for securing the Marine Corps’ Facility Related Control Systems.
It is the second of two option periods on the original contract that was awarded in March 2018. The task order runs through March 2021.
About 15 employees are slated to work on this effort; 11 of them are based in Johnstown.
The current cumulative contract value with the original base period and two option periods is $7 million.
CTC, an independent, nonprofit, applied scientific research and development professional services organization, has been protecting assets, facilities and infrastructure across the U.S Department of Defense for decades.
“This award represents CTC’s dedication and excellence in providing program management, various technical solutions, and policy expertise,” said Edward J. Sheehan Jr., CTC president and CEO.
“We are proud to continue to support the Marine Corps in this critical area.”
