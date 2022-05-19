Jammin’ 4 Jabs will begin at 1:30 p.m. Saturday at Peoples Natural Gas Park, 90 Johns St., downtown Johnstown.
The show will feature the Classic Vinyl Concert Series Band – presenting Stevie Wonder’s Grammy-winning album “Songs in the Key of Life” – and special guest Smooth Sound Band.
Rayne’s Backyard BBQ will be onsite, and beer will be available for purchase.
The event is to "reward, encourage and get people talking" about getting vaccinated against COVID-19, including booster shots.
The no-charge event is open to anyone who shows a vaccination card or receives a free vaccination on site.
Children who are younger than 5 and not eligible to be vaccinated are still welcome to attend.
The concert is sponsored by In This Together Cambria, Pitt-Johnstown and The Tribune-Democrat.
