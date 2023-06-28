A concert series is kicking off for the summer with the sounds of alt-country and rock ‘n’ roll.
The Hypochondriacs with special guest Screech Owl will perform as part of the Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield Free Concert Series on Saturday at Peoples Natural Gas Park, 90 Johns St., downtown Johnstown.
Gates will open at 6 p.m., with Screech Owl performing at 7 p.m., followed by The Hypochondriacs taking the stage at 9 p.m.
“We already have a great season started with events at the park and now we’re getting into summer concerts, so to have the park full of music is something we love and this is a wonderful show to kick things off,” said Shelley Johansson, director of communications for the Johnstown Area Heritage Association, which presents the series.
The Hypochondriacs have a fresh and raw take to a standard genre, profoundly influenced by early rockabilly, a taste of ’60s doo-wop and ’70s folk rock.
The New Brunswick, Canada, band has performed at major festivals such as SXSW, BreakOut West, Harvest Music Festival and Red Wing Roots Music Festival.
They’ve opened for Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real, Corb Lund & Trooper and The Reverend Horton Heat.
“They are a high-energy band with an appealing retro sound,” Johansson said.
“They have three strong vocalists – two women and a man – and the women are the horn section.
“They are absolute crack musicians and monstrously entertaining.”
She said they are going to be a hit with attendees.
“This is a band you’ll be able to say you saw when because I think they’re really going places,” Johansson said. “They have such an appeal to such a wide range of people. Anybody who enjoys music will enjoy them, so we’re looking forward to presenting them.”
Screech Owl is a Johnstown- based rock ‘n’ roll band comprised of Justin Giuffre on lead guitar and vocals; Mike Giuffre on rhythm guitar and keys; Micah Mood on drums and vocals; and Chris Verbano on bass.
Their songwriting and style is heavily influenced by the alt country scene, including bands such as Uncle Tupelo, Wilco and the Old 97’s.
Screech Owl also is steeped in a wide-range of music, including Americana, bluegrass, country, garage rock, punk rock, rockabilly and indie rock.
“They are made up of some of Johnstown’s best-known players who have a new project, so it’s exciting to see how they come together,” Johansson said.
She said the concert will present a good mix of music.
“It’s just really fun to come down to the park on a summer evening,” Johansson said.
“We’re thrilled to open this free concert series right around July 4 when many people are off work and looking for something fun to do.”
Island Cuisine will be on site selling Caribbean food.
There also will be a bar.
Those purchasing alcohol must show identification.
Upcoming concert series performances include a bluegrass show with The Dirty Grass Players with special guest Landline on July 22, and An Evening of Funk with Chris Vipond & the Stanley Street Band and Big Fat Mallard on Aug. 19.
“Our goal is to have a variety of different styles of music available and always something that has pretty broad appeal,” Johansson said.
The concert is free and open to the public.
For more information, visit www.jaha.org.
Kelly Urban is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. She can be reached at 814-532-5073. Follow her on Twitter @KellyUrban25.
