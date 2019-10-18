The sounds of classical music will fill an area church at an upcoming performance.
Flute harp duo Phoebe Robertson and Mia Venezia will perform as part of the Johnstown Concert Series at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 26 at First Presbyterian Church, 309 Lincoln St., downtown Johnstown.
The concert continues the tradition of partnering with the Pittsburgh Concert Society to present classical musicians who have won the society’s audition competition.
Victoria Czarnek, a board member with the Johnstown Concert Series, said the mission of the Pittsburgh Concert Society is to promote the music of western Pennsylvania musicians, and they have been doing so for decades.
“We’ve been honored to partner with them in this endeavor since 2009 when we began including one concert of their major audition winners every season,” she said.
Flautist Robertson has performed in concert halls across North America and Europe to great acclaim.
A native of Canada, she has been awarded many of Canada’s most prestigious distinctions for young musicians.
During the fall of 2019, her concert appearances will include a performance with the Carnegie Mellon Philharmonic, a solo recital in the Pittsburgh Concert Society Major Artist concert series and a recital tour of premieres for solo flute written by the Tesselat International Composers’ Collective.
Robertson holds a master of music degree from Carnegie Mellon University, and a bachelor of music degree from the University of Ottawa.
She is pursuing a doctorate of musical arts degree at Manhattan School of Music.
Venezia is a first-year graduate harp performance student at Northwestern University.
Born and raised near Philadelphia, she began her early musical studies on piano before switching to harp at age 7.
Venezia has performed with the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra, Chamber Orchestra of Pittsburgh, Lansdale Symphony Orchestra, Round Top Festival Institute, Brevard Music Center Summer Institute & Festival and Bowdoin International Music Festival.
Venezia is a member of the prize-winning flute, viola and harp ensemble, Tartan Trio, which performed for the Johnstown Concert Series in 2017.
She earned her undergraduate degree at Carnegie Mellon University.
“The Pittsburgh Concert Society winners tend to be young and are always energetic and full of passion about their music,” Czarnek said. “They light up when they talk about the pieces they perform, and they typically enjoy visiting audience members after the concert.”
The duo will be accompanied by pianist Vahan Sargsyan, staff pianist, chamber music coach at Carnegie Mellon University.
Tickets are $15 each or two for $25 for adults, $10 for seniors and $5 for students, and can be bought in advance or at the door.
For more information, visit www.johnstownmusic.org.
