As bands performed for a crowd of a few hundred people Friday in Johnstown, Krista Sloan and Danielle Hardison said they can’t get enough.
“Keep it coming,” Sloan said.
“These kinds of concert series are great.”
Van Waylon, a local classic rock band, and The National Reserve, a nationally touring Americana act, kicked off the Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield Concert Series Friday at Peoples Natural Gas Park, 90 Johns St., downtown Johnstown.
Entrance was free. Gates opened at 6 p.m., with Van Waylon performing at 7 p.m. and The National Reserve taking to the stage at 9 p.m.
Off-stage, Van Waylon bassist and vocalist Todd Harteis, 25, said he was pleased to see the turnout.
Van Waylon’s members are from Johnstown, though some, including Harteis, now live in Pittsburgh.
All three of Van Waylon’s members are in their 20s, which is unique for a classic rock band, he said. Their style and genre attracted both Johnstown’s younger crowd as well as its older biker generation to the concert Friday.
“Tom Petty, Zeppelin ... It’s something in the DNA of Johnstown,” he said.
Even though Parker Patterson, 20, lives in Austin, Texas, known as “the live music capital of the world,” his experience in Johnstown Friday night was significant.
Patterson attended the concert with a group of eight blacksmiths from all over the country who are in Johnstown for a month-long training at the Center for Metal Arts on Iron Street.
“Music is big in Austin,” he said. “But this is the first concert I’ve been to.”
Center for Metal Arts Executive Director Patrick Quinn brought the blacksmiths out Friday to enjoy the live music Johnstown has to offer.
“When you are here for six weeks, you’ve got to find good stuff to do,” he said.
Sam Novak, a resident of Las Vegas, said the music was good and the people in Johnstown are friendly.
“It’s cool,” he said. “It’s very small-town. It’s neat to see how everyone just shows up. It’s very neighborly. Where I’m from, it’s not like that.”
Johnstown Area Heritage Association volunteers, including Gillian Hurt, coordinated Friday’s concert.
“Everybody is so happy to be out and listening to music,” she said.
