This concert will present the distinct picking sounds of bluegrass.
The Dirty Grass Players with special guest Landline will perform as part of the Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield Free Concert Series on Saturday at Peoples Natural Gas Park, 90 Johns St., downtown Johnstown.
Gates will open at 6 p.m., with Landline performing at 7 p.m., followed by The Dirty Grass Players taking the stage at 9 p.m.
“I think it’s really hard to beat bluegrass live, and it’s a form of music that appeals to almost everyone,” said Shelley Johansson, director of communications for the Johnstown Area Heritage Association, which presents the series.
“We try really hard when we program the summer concert series to offer a range of genres, and bluegrass absolutely is popular with that fast-paced acoustic music.”
The Dirty Grass Players is a Baltimore-based quartet with one foot in traditional bluegrass while pushing boundaries with their blazing harmonies and musicianship.
The band started touring regionally and nationally in 2017 after winning the band competition at the Charm City Bluegrass Festival.
Since then, the band has played festivals including the Charleston Bluegrass Festival, Floyd Fest, Grey Fox, Bristol Rhythm and Roots, Cheat Festival, Delfest, 4848 and Palisades Bluegrass Festival.
The break from touring during the COVID-19 pandemic allowed them time to write some new music and come back stronger with an even more refined performance.
Comprised of Connor Murray on bass, Alex Berman on banjo, Ben Kolakowski with the guitar and Ryan Rogers on mandolin, the group is traveling the country and growing its fan base.
“The Dirty Grass Players are a well-known touring act with an impressive resume and a favorite at festivals,” Johansson said. “We’re really fortunate to have them and excited to present these guys.”
Pittsburgh-based Landline is a five-piece string band that plays bluegrass and Appalachian-influenced music with rich harmonies and driving rhythms.
“Landline is an up-and-coming bluegrass act that we’re excited to present for the first time,” Johansson said.
“I think they are going to be a really good compliment to what we see from The Dirty Grass Players.”
Johansson said attendees will be treated to an engaging concert experience.
“What characterizes bluegrass is the way the players play together and the way they interact with each other on stage, so I think it’s going to be a wonderful evening,” she said.
Rayne’s Backyard BBQ and Roots Kitchen + Juicery will be on site selling food.
There also will be a bar.
Those purchasing alcohol must show identification.
The concert series will conclude Aug. 19 with An Evening of Funk with Chris Vipond & the Stanley Street Band and Big Fat Mallard.
“This will be a funk show with two strong regional bands, and it’ll be a real party atmosphere,” Johansson said.
“There will be a lot of dancing and good times.”
The concert is free and open to the public.
Free parking is available in the Bold Athletics parking lot, 60 Walnut St.
For more information, visit www.jaha.org.
Kelly Urban is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. She can be reached at 814-532-5073. Follow her on Twitter @KellyUrban25.
