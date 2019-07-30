Ebensburg’s Concert in the Park series will be held in Penn Eben Park, 227 W. High St., the first five Fridays in August from 6 to 9 p.m.
The schedule includes The Backyard Kings on Aug. 2, sponsored by McCall Motors; Jill & Leah Acoustic on Aug. 9, sponsored by Ebensburg Rotary Club; Ghostown Revelry on Aug. 16, sponsored by Amber Hills at Cambria Care Center; Tyne & the Fastlyne on Aug. 23, sponsored by SERVPRO of Ebensburg; and The Hallmarks Polka Band on Aug. 30, sponsored by Scanlan Chiropractic.
Concerts in the Park are hosted by the Ebensburg Main Street Partnership and the entire series is also sponsored by WTAJ-TV.
For more information, visit www.ebensburgmainstreet.com, the Ebensburg Community Events Facebook page or call the Ebensburg Borough office at 814-472-8780.
