LATROBE, Pa. – A concert presentation of the musical “The Crinolynns” will be presented at 2 and 7 p.m. Sept. 30 at Carey Performing Arts Center, 300 Fraser Purchase Road, Latrobe, Westmoreland County.
The musical, written by Scott Logsdon of Somerset, revolves around the Crinolynns, a fictitious 1960s girl group. After 40 years away from the spotlight, they’ve reunited to debut a new act about the realities of life after the prom, getting a ring and the cute boy.
Tickets are $26 for adults, $24 for seniors and $16 for students.
Information: 724-832-7464 or www.stagerightgreensburg.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.