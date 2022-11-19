JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Children had an introduction to a holiday classic Saturday at the Johnstown Concert Ballet’s “Teas and Tutus” event ahead of its annual Nutcracker performance.
“This is an event that hopefully introduces dancers who might not be from our company to us or just little girls who have never experienced ballet before, to the art that is classical ballet, we do one for each show," artistic director Bethany Thomas explained.
During the event, activities were offered, the story of the Nutcracker was told and photos were available with the Nutcracker and mouse king.
Thomas said that the event introduces children to both the company and ballet.
“I have several girls in the company who were introduced to us originally through 'Teas and Tutus.' So that is awesome but that's not the only reason we do it,” she said. “We just want to expose these kids to, the ballet and you know, it's callous to say we want to get them to come see our show, because that sounds greedy but it's the Nutcracker - it's fun and we want to give that to the kids who come here.”
Children who attended received an admission ticket to the Dec. 3 performance of “The Nutcracker” at the Pasquerilla Performing Arts Center in Richland Township and a backstage tour which Thomas said will allow them to see what it’s like.
Suzanne Sakmar of Windber attended the event with her two young daughters.
“My girls love the Nutcracker and their friend Emma is going to be in it so we just wanted to come and support and have a fun day,” she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.