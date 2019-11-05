A Johnstown area company that provides support for a Fortune 500 company's library of well-known financial software programs is growing again.
Through California-based Intuit Inc.'s "Prosperity Hub" program, Concentrix is adding 50 jobs to its Lower Yoder Township site, a move that will bring its total employment to 350, according to Johnstown Site Director Breed Love.
Concentrix officials announced the move Tuesday, saying they will be seeking to fill those jobs soon.
"Concentrix is very excited for the chance to expand our business in this wonderful, diverse community through our partnership with Intuit and the company's 'Prosperity Hub' program," said Chris Edwards, Concentrix's senior vice president of global sales and account management.
Concentrix is three years into a partnership with Intuit.
The Johnstown office opened in November 2017 under the Convergys moniker.
It debuted with 200 employees at the time – many of whom were tasked with providing troubleshooting tech support to small business owners using online versions of Intuit's QuickBooks accounting software.
In the two years since, staff in the Johnstown area have started providing similar support for additional Intuit programs and Concentrix's local workforce has risen to meet the demand.
Concentrix and Intuit officials say the 300 jobs their partnership has created have brought $17.5 million in additional business activity to the Johnstown region.
Edwards said the company's latest round of hires is also directly tied to its partnership with Intuit and momentum fro the Prosperity Hub program that the California software firm announced earlier this year.
In an effort to spark economic growth in some of Appalachia's hard-hit areas, Intuit chose Johnstown and Wise, Virginia, for its initial "hub" cities and has since added Morristown, Tennessee; Bluefield, West Virginia; and Hazard, Kentucky.
Earlier this fall, Intuit launched video ads, using local residents' stories to showcase Johnstown's resilience.
"We firmly believe that people are our greatest asset. By investing in our people and providing them with real career opportunities, we are ensuring not only their financial well-being, success and happiness – but that of the community they live in as well."
