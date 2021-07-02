Concentrix plans to add 130 customer service and sales jobs in Johnstown over the next year.
The global customer services and technologies company provides technical support for small business owners for accounting and payroll. It opened its Johnstown location in 2017 at 1732 Lyter Drive.
The company said it is offering full benefits with an increased starting wage, but declined to disclose it except to say it is "extremely competitive," Johnstown Concentrix site director Breed Love said.
"It's an exciting time," Love said. "It's important to provide a livable wage for our employees."
Prospective employees are required to have high school diplomas. In-house training is provided, he said.
"What drove the decision to come to Johnstown is we were looking at bringing jobs to economically challenged areas," Love said. "Johnstown is sort of going through reinventing itself after the change of the steel industry and floods."
Johnstown Community and Economic Development Director John Dubnansky said Concentrix's push shows the company's continued commitment to Johnstown.
"The relationship that Concentrix has had with the city since 2017 has been extremely positive and has helped our local area greatly improve with not only the creation of hundreds of jobs, but also supporting numerous community agencies as well," Dubnansky said in an email. "Through financial donations, technical assistance and volunteer labor, Concentrix has been a positive light for so many here locally."
Johnstown Area Regional Industries helped with workforce recruitment for the company when it opened.
"Those are really nice jobs there," JARI workforce development director Debi Balog said. "They've been able to raise their wages because of the additional contracts they've brought to Johnstown."
Concentrix currently employs 230 people in Johnstown.
Love said the company prides itself on building future opportunities for employees who begin careers with the company.
A majority of the company's leaders started out taking phone calls, he said.
"We all know the journey and started at that tier 1 position," he said.
Concentrix was recently recognized among the Top 50 companies for “Happiest Employees” by Comparably.com. and in 2020, FlexJobs ranked Concentrix among the top 100 work-at-home employers.
