JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – The father and son duo of Pat and Patrick Ditko could barely stifle their smiles on Saturday at the opening reception of the Concentric art exhibit at Bottle Works Arts on Third Avenue.
The pair have worked for months to curate the right pieces of their individual works for display and were met by adoring friends, family and community members that created a constantly stream of visitors to the gallery for the event.
"Overwhelming, that's all I can say," Pat Ditko said.
Numerous examples of the 88-year-old's intricately designed architectural drawings and highly detailed icon paintings adorned the walls of Bottle Works Arts.
Those were displayed next to the elaborately intertwining and meticulously created pieces from his son, Patrick.
Light music played and refreshments were available for the crowd, which often circled around the Ditkos as they talked about their work, shared anecdotes and provided background on various drawings. Ink creations were the primary pieces of art in the show.
Some came from as far as Connecticut to see the display while others, such as Sylvia Goff and Alexander Tisinger, were local visitors.
"It's really amazing. He's a very brilliant man," Tisinger said of Pat Ditko's architectural work.
He and Goff were mesmerized by the full-wall display of the architect's work on the 900 block of Menoher Boulevard.
"It's, like, incredible," Goff said.
The pair then turned to see work produced by the younger Ditko and were just as impressed.
Goff described his pieces as amazing and Tisinger added that the detail within them is awesome.
"To have them see life is great," 53-year-old Patrick Ditko said.
Many of his drawings are too large to display, such as the 8-by-8 foot "Center" or the more than 5-foot tall "Plant," so the pieces spend most of the time in storage.
Seeing his work beside his father's was an exceptional experience for the younger Ditko.
"That's really special, to exhibit with my dad," Patrick Ditko said.
His friend, Keely Hoffman, enjoyed seeing his drawings on display.
"I love it because a lot of his work is influenced by his dad's work in architecture," Hoffman said.
Hoffman and David Distefano, another of the Patrick Ditko's friends, were in awe of how many local buildings Pat Ditko designed.
Concentric will be on display at the arts center gallery, at 411 Third Ave. in Johnstown’s Cambria City section, until Aug. 12.
For more information, visit www.bottleworks.org/exhibits.
