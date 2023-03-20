A concealed-carry class will be offered from 6 to 9 p.m. April 21 and 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. April 22 at South Fork Rifle Club, 1085 Washington Ave., Sidman.
The class covers concealed-carry law, aftermath of self defense shooting, defensive shooting, attire, equipment and what you need to know to carry legally and with confidence.
Loaner guns will be available. The shooting portion will require 250 to 300 rounds.
The class is open to all skill levels. There is a maximum class size of 10 students for personalized instruction.
Cost is $135 and includes a one-year membership to South Fork Rifle Club.
For information or to register, contact Kyle Horner at 814-341-7274 or by email at mountaintopdefense@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.