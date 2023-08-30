A concealed-carry class will be offered from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Sept. 23 at Elton Sportsmen’s Club, 140 Circle Lane, Elton.
The class covers concealed-carry law, aftermath of self-defense shootings, defensive shooting, attire, equipment and what you need to know to carry legally and with confidence.
Loaner guns will be available. The shooting portion will require 200 rounds.
The class is open to all skill levels. There is a maximum class size of 10 students for personalized instruction.
Cost is $155 and includes a one-year membership to Elton Sportsmen’s Club.
For information or to register, call 814-341-7274 or email mountaintopdefense@gmail.com.
